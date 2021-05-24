Judith Collins congratulates new Governor-General

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 16:26

Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Judith Collins welcomes the appointment of Dame Cynthia (Cindy) Kiro as New Zealand’s 22nd Governor-General.

"I would like to congratulate Dame Cindy on her new appointment. I have had the pleasure of working with Dame Cindy previously on the Casino Control Authority.

"Prior to her appointment, Dame Cindy has been the Chief Executive of the Royal Society Te ApÄrangi where she has worked to advance and promote research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities.

"Dame Cindy has made a significant contribution to New Zealand over her career in education and health.

"I would also like to acknowledge and thank Dame Patsy Reddy for her time as New Zealand’s Governor-General. Dame Patsy has done a wonderful job and has left a fine legacy for Dame Cindy to follow."

Notes to editors: As per the convention between Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Ms Collins was notified of Dame Cindy’s appointment prior to the announcement being made public.