Put Governor-General nominee to parliament - NZ Republic

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 16:09

Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, congratulated Dame Cindy Kiro on being nominated by the Prime Minister as the next Governor-General of New Zealand.

"New Zealand Republic urges the government to put a motion before parliament on the appointment to emphasise the non-partisan nature of the office. It's clear the New Zealand public don't want a politician as head of state or Governor-General, and so putting a motion before parliament, supported by all parties, would confirm this. The current constitutional crisis on Samoa emphasises why it’s important that all parties support the nominee for our de facto head of state" said Mr Holden.

"Since 1967 New Zealand's governors-general have been New Zealand citizens, appointed by the Queen on the exclusive advice of the Prime Minister. The office has evolved from being simply the Queen's representative in Aotearoa to what former Prime Minister Helen Clark called a "de facto head of state."

"Our own polling shows that the majority of New Zealanders want a citizen as head of state once the Queen's reign ends. The appointment of the next Governor-General could well be the last in the role and the first to be our independent head of state, as has been the practice in other Commonwealth members that have made the change" concluded Mr Holden.