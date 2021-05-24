ACT Leader congratulates Dame Cindy Kiro

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 16:18

"ACT is offering its congratulations to Dame Cindy Kiro for her appointment as Governor General of New Zealand," says ACT Leader David Seymour

"Representing the Queen as head of state is an enormous honour and duty. On behalf of ACT we’d like to wish Dame Cindy all the best in the new role.

"Usually the role of Governor General purely ceremonial, but the extraordinary results playing out in Samoa show how critical it is to have a constitutional backstop when ordinary politics fails. A regal and dispassionate Governor General, who is above the politics of the day, is essential.

"Our current Governor General has taken to lecturing the public with politicised speeches. If she wished to participate in debates about the future of New Zealand she should have run for office, not been appointed to it.

"ACT’s hope is that Dame Cindy Kiro will take more inspiration from the Queen, staying above politics and protecting the integrity of the office. We wish her well."