Prime Minister welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro as next Governor-General

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 16:44

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand.

The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October.

"I am delighted Dame Cindy has accepted the role. She has a highly distinguished and lengthy career in academic and leadership positions and has made significant contributions across a number of fields and organisations," Jacinda Ardern said.

"She is currently Chief Executive of the Royal Society - Te ApÄrangi, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities and raises public understanding of those fields.

"Dame Cindy was previously the Children’s Commissioner, had leadership roles at several New Zealand universities, including Pro Vice-chancellor MÄori at the University of Auckland, extensive health sector experience, and a number of roles in community and voluntary organisations.

"Over many decades, Dame Cindy has demonstrated her passion for the wellbeing of children and young people, as well as education and learning. I know she will bring that same commitment to all New Zealanders as Governor-General.

"We are privileged to have someone of Dame Cindy’s mana and standing for the role and I am very grateful that she agreed to become our next Governor-General."

Jacinda Ardern has thanked the current Governor-General, the Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy, and will host a State farewell for her in September.

"On behalf of New Zealand, I want to acknowledge Dame Patsy for her dedication and service as Governor-General over the past five years and to wish her and Sir David the very best for the future."