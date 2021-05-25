Ensuring Maori perspectives are integrated in our emergency management system - Faafoi

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 11:56

The appointment of a new Ministerial Advisory Committee, established by the Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, recognises the vital role iwi have in responding to disasters and will help shape changes to New Zealand’s emergency management system, the Acting Minister Kris Faafoi says.

"MÄori are disproportionally impacted by natural disasters and emergencies. However, we also recognise that iwi bring a great deal of capability in relation to emergency management and their contributions have been essential - before, during and after emergencies.

"As part of the Government’s response to a Ministerial review into New Zealand’s emergency management system commissioned after the 2016 KaikÅura-Hurunui earthquake and tsunami and the 2017 Port Hills fire, we have committed to providing greater recognition, understanding and integration of iwi/MÄori perspectives and tikanga in emergency management.

"The members of the Committee bring with them significant MÄori emergency management expertise. They will help ensure that MÄori perspectives are incorporated at all levels of our emergency management system and that the role marae, iwi and MÄori organisations play is supported.

"The Advisory Committee Kiri has established will also play a role in strengthening the national leadership of the emergency management system."

The Committee will be chaired by Robyn Wallace who brings substantial experience in emergency management and governance.

The members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee are:

Robyn Wallace (Chair) (NgÄi Tahu - NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri, NgÄti KurÄ«, NgÄi Te Ruahikihiki). Mrs Wallace is the former NgÄi Tahu Emergency Director and has substantial practical experience and extensive relationships across the emergency management sector as well as a Chair in governance positions.

Chris Tooley (NgÄti Kahungunu). Dr Tooley is the current Chief Executive of Te Puna Mataatua, a health and social services provider and has comprehensive experience in the provision of advice both to Ministers and iwi chairs. In addition, Dr Tooley was a member of the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 MÄori Reference Group.

Kelly Stratford (NgÄ Puhi, NgÄi Te Rangi). Mrs Stratford has local government experience as a councillor on the Far North District Council, representing the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward. She also brings community experience and has a background in business, strategic planning and governance.

Shane Graham (NgÄti Raukawa, NgÄti Koroki-Kahukura). Mr Graham has extensive leadership experience as the current Chief Executive of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Rarua. He also brings experience within government and in leading in disasters through both the Tasman Fires and the COVID-19 response.