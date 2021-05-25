Wahine Maori Pathways to support the wellbeing of women in prison - Kelvin Davis

|
Budget 2021 shows the Government’s commitment to tackling the long-term challenge of MÄori reoffending while putting the focus on the wellbeing of whÄnau, with the launch of WÄhine MÄori Pathways at Christchurch Women’s Prison, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said today.
The WÄhine MÄori Pathways are a series of initiatives designed in partnership with MÄori to build better outcomes for women in Christchurch Women’s Prison.
"The WÄhine MÄori Pathways recognise and respond to the specific needs of women in the criminal justice system, and will also improve wellbeing outcomes for tamariki and whÄnau alongside the women," Kelvin Davis said.
"Our corrections system has largely been designed and developed to provide for men, however women have specific needs that require a unique approach and research shows that tailoring services to them will achieve better outcomes.
"This fulfils a key commitment in our election manifesto and expands our existing MÄori Pathways programme.
"In three years, we have safely reduced the prison population by nearly 20 per cent. There are over 800 fewer MÄori in prison. The MÄori imprisonment rate has been decreasing, and MÄori reconviction and reimprisonment rates are improving. The results show that what we are doing is working, but we need to sustain the progress we have made," Kelvin Davis said.
MÄori Pathways are a key part of HÅkai Rangi and involve government agencies and MÄori working together to target long-term change.
The Government is investing $10.1 million over four years in the WÄhine MÄori Pathways, the latest Maori Pathway programme to be announced, with work underway on initiatives in Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison and Northland.
WÄhine MÄori Pathways initiatives include:
A new Kaupapa MÄori whÄnau-centred operating model
Culturally appropriate space for women and their families
Wraparound support delivering whÄnau-centred services to women and their families
Increased cultural practice for frontline staff working in prisons and the community
Kaupapa MÄori programmes that are whakapapa and whÄnau-centred for women
Kaupapa MÄori accommodation services
"Supporting women from when they enter the system to when they leave will help break the intergenerational cycle of MÄori reoffending and enhance community safety and wellbeing," Kelvin Davis said.
The Pathways have been designed with input from mana whenua Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu and Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu, kaupapa MÄori providers He Waka Tapu and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄ Maata Waka, Te PÅ«tahitanga WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency Southern Region and people with lived experience of the corrections system.
The Pathways will be available to women at Christchurch Women’s Prison and serving sentences and orders in the community, with priority for those who identify as MÄori or have a connection though their children or whÄnau.
