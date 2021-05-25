Wahine Maori Pathways to support the wellbeing of women in prison - Kelvin Davis

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 12:30

Budget 2021 shows the Government’s commitment to tackling the long-term challenge of MÄori reoffending while putting the focus on the wellbeing of whÄnau, with the launch of WÄhine MÄori Pathways at Christchurch Women’s Prison, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said today.

The WÄhine MÄori Pathways are a series of initiatives designed in partnership with MÄori to build better outcomes for women in Christchurch Women’s Prison.

"The WÄhine MÄori Pathways recognise and respond to the specific needs of women in the criminal justice system, and will also improve wellbeing outcomes for tamariki and whÄnau alongside the women," Kelvin Davis said.

"Our corrections system has largely been designed and developed to provide for men, however women have specific needs that require a unique approach and research shows that tailoring services to them will achieve better outcomes.

"This fulfils a key commitment in our election manifesto and expands our existing MÄori Pathways programme.

"In three years, we have safely reduced the prison population by nearly 20 per cent. There are over 800 fewer MÄori in prison. The MÄori imprisonment rate has been decreasing, and MÄori reconviction and reimprisonment rates are improving. The results show that what we are doing is working, but we need to sustain the progress we have made," Kelvin Davis said.

MÄori Pathways are a key part of HÅkai Rangi and involve government agencies and MÄori working together to target long-term change.

The Government is investing $10.1 million over four years in the WÄhine MÄori Pathways, the latest Maori Pathway programme to be announced, with work underway on initiatives in Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison and Northland.

WÄhine MÄori Pathways initiatives include:

A new Kaupapa MÄori whÄnau-centred operating model

Culturally appropriate space for women and their families

Wraparound support delivering whÄnau-centred services to women and their families

Increased cultural practice for frontline staff working in prisons and the community

Kaupapa MÄori programmes that are whakapapa and whÄnau-centred for women

Kaupapa MÄori accommodation services

"Supporting women from when they enter the system to when they leave will help break the intergenerational cycle of MÄori reoffending and enhance community safety and wellbeing," Kelvin Davis said.

The Pathways have been designed with input from mana whenua Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu and Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu, kaupapa MÄori providers He Waka Tapu and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄ Maata Waka, Te PÅ«tahitanga WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency Southern Region and people with lived experience of the corrections system.

The Pathways will be available to women at Christchurch Women’s Prison and serving sentences and orders in the community, with priority for those who identify as MÄori or have a connection though their children or whÄnau.