Government invests to grow Maori Medium Education - Kelvin Davis

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 13:00

Funding in this year’s MÄori Budget package to build and expand schools delivering MÄori Medium Education will ensure more Äkonga can access quality classrooms and learning facilities, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said today.

"This funding will allow more MÄori Äkonga to learn in Te Reo MÄori - and not just learn in immersion but learn in safe, dry, comfortable classrooms which will lead to better learning outcomes," Kelvin Davis said.

MÄori Ministers visited the future site of Te PÅ«tahi MÄori o Manurewa today, to celebrate a more than $91 million investment, made up of $77 million in new capital and $14 million in associated operating funding, for MÄori Medium School Property, announced by the Government last week.

"Schools teaching in Reo MÄori tend to be smaller, or in more rural communities. In the past, they have often missed out on funding to bigger schools in city centres who are also facing rapid growth," Kelvin Davis said.

"But we know the number of school-aged MÄori students learning or wanting to learn in MÄori provision across rohe and regions is growing.

"Kura and MÄori medium schools are a vital part of the education system and are delivering strong results for Äkonga, so meeting this growth is essential," Kelvin Davis said.

Today’s announcement includes $77 million in new capital and provides:

$18.9 million for Te PÅ«tahi MÄori o Manurewa, a campus that will house both Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Manurewa and Te Wharekura o Manurewa. This is on top of $24 million announced by the previous Government.

A further $11.6 million for Manukura, a special character school in Palmerston North. This is on top of $20 million announced in 2018, and will deliver an additional 100 student places, leaving the school with capacity for 300 students.

$17.1 million for Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu. The school was allocated $12.7 million by the previous Government, but this funding will increase the school’s capacity by a further 120 student places.

$29.4 million for roll growth classrooms at existing MÄori Medium schools, delivering around 550 additional student places

A programme contingency to address any unforeseen issues or risks that could affect the delivery of the MÄori Medium Education growth programme.