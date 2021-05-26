Government invests to grow Maori Medium Education - Kelvin Davis

|
[ login or create an account ]
Funding in this year’s MÄori Budget package to build and expand schools delivering MÄori Medium Education will ensure more Äkonga can access quality classrooms and learning facilities, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said today.
"This funding will allow more MÄori Äkonga to learn in Te Reo MÄori - and not just learn in immersion but learn in safe, dry, comfortable classrooms which will lead to better learning outcomes," Kelvin Davis said.
MÄori Ministers visited the future site of Te PÅ«tahi MÄori o Manurewa today, to celebrate a more than $91 million investment, made up of $77 million in new capital and $14 million in associated operating funding, for MÄori Medium School Property, announced by the Government last week.
"Schools teaching in Reo MÄori tend to be smaller, or in more rural communities. In the past, they have often missed out on funding to bigger schools in city centres who are also facing rapid growth," Kelvin Davis said.
"But we know the number of school-aged MÄori students learning or wanting to learn in MÄori provision across rohe and regions is growing.
"Kura and MÄori medium schools are a vital part of the education system and are delivering strong results for Äkonga, so meeting this growth is essential," Kelvin Davis said.
Today’s announcement includes $77 million in new capital and provides:
$18.9 million for Te PÅ«tahi MÄori o Manurewa, a campus that will house both Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Manurewa and Te Wharekura o Manurewa. This is on top of $24 million announced by the previous Government.
A further $11.6 million for Manukura, a special character school in Palmerston North. This is on top of $20 million announced in 2018, and will deliver an additional 100 student places, leaving the school with capacity for 300 students.
$17.1 million for Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu. The school was allocated $12.7 million by the previous Government, but this funding will increase the school’s capacity by a further 120 student places.
$29.4 million for roll growth classrooms at existing MÄori Medium schools, delivering around 550 additional student places
A programme contingency to address any unforeseen issues or risks that could affect the delivery of the MÄori Medium Education growth programme.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice