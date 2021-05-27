COVID-19 Information vital to Maori vaccination and immunisation programme

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 12:33

Getting the right information is an important part of the process for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to be ready for the COVID-19 vaccination, Associate Minister for Health (MÄori) Hon Peeni Henare said.

"We are seeing progress in our communities to ensure MÄori have the information and tools needed to make informed choices about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I visited a number of rohe over the last couple of months and I am heartened to see the efforts being made by iwi, and hauora providers with the support of local health practitioners to ensure whÄnau have quality information about the vaccine," Peeni Henare said.

In March the Government confirmed the timing and sequencing of an initial $39 million to ensure the COVID-19 programme had a strong focus on protecting MÄori whÄnau and preparing MÄori communities for the roll out of the COVID-19 programme.

Of the $39 million there is $24.5 million for the development of community-based vaccine support services. This is allocated to a mix of vaccine support services for navigators, coordinators, champions across rangatahi, whÄnau and community, and options for virtual support networks.

Feedback from my visits and korero with MÄori showed that there were still many of our whÄnau who needed more information and they took the opportunity to ask questions about the vaccination roll out including safety pÄtai, whether the vaccine is free and when whÄnau could get vaccinated.

MÄori providers have a vital role in ensuring a whÄnau-centred approach to make it easier for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to get vaccinated. The $11 million allocated to the MÄori provider fund for provider readiness will see more than 60 MÄori vaccination providers delivering services across Aotearoa. Over half of those providers have already been contracted through the Ministry of Health with the remainder expected to be contracted as the programme scales up.

"We now over 500 MÄori trained as vaccinators with 150 already active in this kaupapa. We also have more than 26,000 MÄori who have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and over 11,000 who have received their second dose.

"As we get closer to the next phase of the vaccination roll out we want to make sure that our people have access to information that is relevant to them in their rohe and kainga to make a confident and informed decision

That’s why we allocated $2 million for by MÄori for MÄori communications," he said.

The fund enables a local communications response to inform iwi, whÄnau, hapÅ« or hapori about the COVID-19 vaccination programme. A contestable fund of $1.5 million received 57 applications, representing 140 organisations, iwi and hapÅ«. The remaining $500,000 is allocated to the Iwi Communications Collective - 43 iwi communications practitioners working with, and for, their respective, iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau throughout Aotearoa.

While our communities will be working on communications locally and regionally, there is also a greater MÄori information sharing presence online. The Ministry of Health You Tube site has a series of videos hosted by Dr Lily Fraser. The Straight Up series sees whÄnau raise their pÄtai about the vaccine. Te Puni KÅkiri also launched www.karawhuia.nz , a new site with trusted information to assist whÄnau to make informed choices about the vaccine and a linked advertising campaign.

"As the vaccine becomes available to more groups, and all of Aotearoa from July, ensure you have the information you need to play your part in protecting our whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, and whakapapa" added Minister Henare.