COVID-19 Information vital to Maori vaccination and immunisation programme

|
[ login or create an account ]
Getting the right information is an important part of the process for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to be ready for the COVID-19 vaccination, Associate Minister for Health (MÄori) Hon Peeni Henare said.
"We are seeing progress in our communities to ensure MÄori have the information and tools needed to make informed choices about the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I visited a number of rohe over the last couple of months and I am heartened to see the efforts being made by iwi, and hauora providers with the support of local health practitioners to ensure whÄnau have quality information about the vaccine," Peeni Henare said.
In March the Government confirmed the timing and sequencing of an initial $39 million to ensure the COVID-19 programme had a strong focus on protecting MÄori whÄnau and preparing MÄori communities for the roll out of the COVID-19 programme.
Of the $39 million there is $24.5 million for the development of community-based vaccine support services. This is allocated to a mix of vaccine support services for navigators, coordinators, champions across rangatahi, whÄnau and community, and options for virtual support networks.
Feedback from my visits and korero with MÄori showed that there were still many of our whÄnau who needed more information and they took the opportunity to ask questions about the vaccination roll out including safety pÄtai, whether the vaccine is free and when whÄnau could get vaccinated.
MÄori providers have a vital role in ensuring a whÄnau-centred approach to make it easier for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to get vaccinated. The $11 million allocated to the MÄori provider fund for provider readiness will see more than 60 MÄori vaccination providers delivering services across Aotearoa. Over half of those providers have already been contracted through the Ministry of Health with the remainder expected to be contracted as the programme scales up.
"We now over 500 MÄori trained as vaccinators with 150 already active in this kaupapa. We also have more than 26,000 MÄori who have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and over 11,000 who have received their second dose.
"As we get closer to the next phase of the vaccination roll out we want to make sure that our people have access to information that is relevant to them in their rohe and kainga to make a confident and informed decision
That’s why we allocated $2 million for by MÄori for MÄori communications," he said.
The fund enables a local communications response to inform iwi, whÄnau, hapÅ« or hapori about the COVID-19 vaccination programme. A contestable fund of $1.5 million received 57 applications, representing 140 organisations, iwi and hapÅ«. The remaining $500,000 is allocated to the Iwi Communications Collective - 43 iwi communications practitioners working with, and for, their respective, iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau throughout Aotearoa.
While our communities will be working on communications locally and regionally, there is also a greater MÄori information sharing presence online. The Ministry of Health You Tube site has a series of videos hosted by Dr Lily Fraser. The Straight Up series sees whÄnau raise their pÄtai about the vaccine. Te Puni KÅkiri also launched www.karawhuia.nz , a new site with trusted information to assist whÄnau to make informed choices about the vaccine and a linked advertising campaign.
"As the vaccine becomes available to more groups, and all of Aotearoa from July, ensure you have the information you need to play your part in protecting our whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, and whakapapa" added Minister Henare.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice