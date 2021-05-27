Funding boost for Maori Media - Willie Jackson

|
The Government has an aspirational goal of one million te reo speakers by 2040, MÄori broadcasting will play a significant part in helping us to achieve our goal, Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson announced today.
When we see MÄori content and when we hear te reo MÄori on our multimedia platforms whÄnau across the country are encouraged to use our language more every day.
That’s why this Government has invested $42 million over the next 4 years, to build a sustainable MÄori media sector that will continue to develop innovative local MÄori media content in collaboration with independent producers, MÄori Television and iwi radio stations.
"The Government has a critical role to play in supporting locally made content to ensure authentic local voices are part of our media landscape."
Willie Jackson was joined by his fellow MÄori ministers; Minister for MÄori Crown Relations Kelvin Davis, Associate Minister of Health (MÄori Health) Peeni Henare and the Hon Meka Waitiri at a post-Budget breakfast held at Te Manukanuka a Hoturoa Marae in Auckland, today.
Kelvin Davis said it was estimated that this funding would create 102 hours of innovative media content and as much as 940 news and current affairs stories.
"In addition, it will grow the capability of the MÄori media sector and iwi radio to ensure that the sector has the appropriate skills and capacity to produce content in a digital environment. This in turn creates new job opportunities for MÄori in a critical growth industry," Peeni Henare said.
