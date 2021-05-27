Funding boost for Maori Media - Willie Jackson

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 16:26

The Government has an aspirational goal of one million te reo speakers by 2040, MÄori broadcasting will play a significant part in helping us to achieve our goal, Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson announced today.

When we see MÄori content and when we hear te reo MÄori on our multimedia platforms whÄnau across the country are encouraged to use our language more every day.

That’s why this Government has invested $42 million over the next 4 years, to build a sustainable MÄori media sector that will continue to develop innovative local MÄori media content in collaboration with independent producers, MÄori Television and iwi radio stations.

"The Government has a critical role to play in supporting locally made content to ensure authentic local voices are part of our media landscape."

Willie Jackson was joined by his fellow MÄori ministers; Minister for MÄori Crown Relations Kelvin Davis, Associate Minister of Health (MÄori Health) Peeni Henare and the Hon Meka Waitiri at a post-Budget breakfast held at Te Manukanuka a Hoturoa Marae in Auckland, today.

Kelvin Davis said it was estimated that this funding would create 102 hours of innovative media content and as much as 940 news and current affairs stories.

"In addition, it will grow the capability of the MÄori media sector and iwi radio to ensure that the sector has the appropriate skills and capacity to produce content in a digital environment. This in turn creates new job opportunities for MÄori in a critical growth industry," Peeni Henare said.