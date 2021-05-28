Rangatahi 'use their voice' in the Change Makers' Prize

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 15:35

The challenge was issued, and over 100 rangatahi from across Aotearoa responded by using their voice and speaking up as part of the inaugural Change Makers’ Prize.

Offered by the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives and Parliamentary Service, the competition aimed to get young people thinking and talking about issues they’re passionate about, enhancing their understanding of Parliament and the change they can create now, and in the future, as engaged citizens.

"It’s fantastic to see so many students speaking up and advocating for things they care about within their community, or across Aotearoa more broadly" says David Wilson, Clerk of the House of Representatives. "It’s really encouraging for the future of our democracy and I hope they continue to be engaged throughout the rest of their lives. They might not be able to vote yet, but there are many other ways they can make a difference."

Winners for four categories were selected from the 100+ entries. As a reward for their efforts, the winners will all receive a fully funded trip to Parliament to enjoy a unique, behind the scenes, parliamentary experience.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, says, "choosing the winners was a tough task as everyone did such a fantastic job. While we sadly can’t bring all the inspiring and passionate young people who entered to Wellington, I do encourage them to continue to speak up, and use their voice, because that’s what being a true change maker is all about."