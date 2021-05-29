Digital Literacy Training for Seniors wins international award

Saturday, 29 May, 2021 - 14:09

Work to break down digital barriers faced by older New Zealanders, has received international recognition.

The Office for Seniors Digital Literacy Training for Seniors programme has won the education category in the 2021 IDC Smart City Asia Pacific Awards, which are in their seventh year.

Winners are decided through a rigorous six-stage benchmarking framework, analysing how they’re leveraging technology to improve city operations and better serve people.

This year there was a lot of competition, with more than 250 public nominations and more than 140,000 public votes in the 14 categories.

The Digital Literacy Training for Seniors programme is delivered by Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa and the 20/20 Trust, and was funded through the 2019 Wellbeing Budget. It has been helping older people from a diverse range of backgrounds develop skills for the digital world.

Minister for Seniors Dr Ayesha Verrall was delighted to hear the project had won.

"It’s great to see the Digital Literacy Training for Seniors programme, and the providers involved, recognised internationally alongside other important projects," said Ayesha Verrall.

"Our modern society is dependent on technology, even more so over the last year because of COVID-19. But sadly some older people are digitally excluded.

"The training began last year, and we are seeing huge changes in students’ abilities.

"It’s a really exciting opportunity for older people to feel more confident using the internet, keep in touch with friends and family, and be able to handle future technology changes.

"I would like to congratulate the Office for Seniors, Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa, and the 20/20 Trust for their win, and encourage any older people who want to learn more about using technology to try this award-winning programme," said Ayesha Verrall.