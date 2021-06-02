Judith Collins acknowledges passing of Hon Ian Shearer

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 22:57

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins is saddened the passing of former National Minister, the Honourable Ian Shearer, who died on Tuesday, aged 79.

Dr Shearer represented the Hamilton East electorate from 1975 to 1984. He served as Minister for the Environment, Minister of Broadcasting, and the Minister of Science and Technology under Sir Robert Muldoon.

"Dr Shearer was a true servant of the people and a valued member of Parliament," Ms Collins says.

"He led a rich life beyond politics that saw him obtain four academic degrees, become a Foundation Dean of Science and Engineering at the Auckland Institute of Technology, act as Director of the Waitangi Tribunal, and visit Antarctica with Sir Edmund Hillary.

"Dr Shearer is a man of many achievements and he will be missed."