Oral Questions - 3 June 2021

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 12:55

Questions to Ministers

Dr Shane Reti to the Minister of Health: What is the latest estimate for the total cost of the health system restructure, and what risks, if any, have been identified that could delay the new system being established by July next year?

Barbara Edmonds to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

Hon Michael Woodhouse to the Minister for the Public Service: What is the estimated average increase in public sector pay, excluding step-based progressions, built into the Estimates of Appropriations in Budget 2021?

Angela Roberts to the Minister of Education: What steps is the Government taking to address historical imbalances in funding for vocational education and training?

Brooke van Velden to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement, "I don’t buy into extremist rhetoric", in relation to comments from Patient Voice Aotearoa on Pharmac funding?

Rachel Brooking to the Minister for the Environment: What changes is the Government making to the resource management system?

Ricardo Menéndez March to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does she stand by her statement, "I’m not going to pretend that living on $315 is easy"; if so, what further steps is she going to take to ensure everybody can live with dignity?

Matt Doocey to the Minister of Health: What proportion of the mental health funding announced in Budget 2019 that was supposed to be spent by year two has been spent, and what measurable difference, if any, has this made to the mental health of New Zealanders?

Rachel Boyack to the Minister of Local Government: What recent reports has she seen about water infrastructure in New Zealand?

Dr James McDowall to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all policy decisions made in relation to the new Accredited Employer Work Visa; if so, is he confident that the new visa will improve the immigration system?

Simeon Brown to the Minister of Police: Will Budget 2021 help reduce gang membership and violence; if so, how?

Willow-Jean Prime to the Acting Minister for Emergency Management: How does Budget 2021 help ensure our emergency management systems are geared towards an inclusive, community-led response to natural disasters and health events?