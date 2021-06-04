Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman receives her COVID-19 vaccination

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 17:33

Today Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman, who is immunocompromised, received her first COVID-19 vaccination at the Auckland CBD vaccination centre.

"If we’ve learned anything from the challenge of this global pandemic, it’s that none of us will be safe until we are all safe. That means making sure all our communities have full and timely access to vaccination, and we all take the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as we can," says Golriz Ghahraman.

"The medication I take to slow and stop the progression of my chronic illness, Multiple Sclerosis, means I am one of the many immunocompromised people in Aotearoa.

"As such, receiving the vaccine for me is a huge relief. Having compromised immunity means a far higher chance of contracting COVID-19, more severe illness or death.

"I know sometimes those with chronic illness, disability, or those in our migrant and refugee communities find it hard to access public health initiatives. So I’m grateful for the free and open access to this essential vaccine and I would urge everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to you.

"Not only will it protect you and your family and friends, but the immunocompromised and the elderly who are so much more at risk if they catch COVID-19."