Further consultation for Melville schools

Saturday, 5 June, 2021 - 10:08

Formal consultation is set to begin on specific options for the future of schooling in South West Hamilton, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"Recent engagement has shown that the schools and community want a change to Year 7-13 schooling for the area.

"I am now asking the Boards of Melville High School and Melville Intermediate how they consider this would be best achieved," Chris Hipkins said.

"This formal consultation will be on the options to either merge existing schools, or close schools and establish a new one.

"We’ll also seek feedback from the school boards on what governance structure should be in place for their preferred option."

Chris Hipkins said the broader consultation process recently completed shows many people have taken the time to consider how education should be delivered to best suit current and future needs.

"The community is ready for change, and while this can be challenging, it is also an exciting opportunity for Year 7-13 students now and in the future, and their whÄnau," he said.