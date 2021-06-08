Racing Integrity Board members announced

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 17:05

The new Racing Integrity Board will be up and running from July 1 to ensure high standards of animal welfare, integrity and professionalism in the racing industry.

Racing Minister Grant Robertson today announced the appointments to the new Board:

Sir Bruce Robertson KNZM - Chair

Kristy McDonald ONZM QC

Penelope Mudford ONZM

Dr Patricia Pearce

Brent Williams.

"Our racing industry relies on the highest standards of ethics and animal welfare in all three racing codes," Grant Robertson said.

"This requires constant vigilance, which is why the new Racing Integrity Board is being set up to replace the current integrity system. The Board will be able to impose penalties on those who breach the industry’s rules, including people who put the health and wellbeing of animals at risk.

"New Zealanders expect racing to be safe for the animals involved and fair for punters. The Board will help provide this assurance, which can only be good for the racing industry," Grant Robertson said.

The Racing Integrity Board has been established as an independent body under the new Racing Industry Act 2020.

Members have a combination of adjudication, senior governance and animal welfare expertise, with the experience to ensure compliance with the rules of racing. The term of appointments is 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2024.