Govt lacking action on Firearm Prohibition Orders - Simeon Brown

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 12:58

The Government still hasn’t delivered any legislation to give police new powers to place Firearm Prohibition Orders against dangerous gang members, despite promising New Zealanders it would do so, National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

Police Minister Poto Williams promised last month it would introduce legislation similar to Mr Brown’s member’s bill, but have so far nothing has been done.

Mr Brown says that rather than reintroduce similar legislation by the end of the year, the Government should act quickly and give Police the tools they need now by supporting my member’s bill.

"Instead it’s given itself a soft deadline of ‘before the end of the year’.

"Every day the Government delays on this issue, gang members go from strength to strength. Membership is already at more than 8000, it’s only a matter of time before we have more gang members than police officers.

"Firearm Prohibition Orders (FPOs) is not a new idea, it was recommended to the Government back 2017 and National has put forward the legislation a number of times but the Government has refused to act.

"National’s FPOs will allow Police to conduct warrantless search powers and take firearms out of the hands of gang members. The legislation will also make it illegal for a gang member to obtain a valid firearm license."

By delaying the second reading of Mr Brown’s member’s bill, it remains on the order paper and at the front of the Government’s mind. Mr Brown says Labour cannot then vote it down and turn a blind eye to the issue, which appears to be its response so far.

"I will keep National’s FPOs legislation on Parliament’s order paper until the Government brings its promised legislation to the table. Police needs the tools now so they can crack down on our growing gang problem," Mr Brown says.