|
[ login or create an account ]
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu endorses findings of Auditor-General’s report into Joint Venture for Family Violence and Sexual Violence
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu wholeheartedly supports the findings of the Auditor-General’s crucial report released yesterday on the Joint Venture for Family Violence and Sexual Violence. PouÄrahi/CE Helen Leahy says that in particular, his recommendations around the Joint Venture’s approach to working with MÄori have given hope to the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency.
"The Auditor-General’s report is bold in its critique and forthright in its recommendations as to what true partnership looks like," says Ms Leahy. "Mr Ryan has concluded that the Joint Venture needs to prioritise working with MÄori and that Ministers need to understand what working in partnership means. To do this, he recommends a reset of its relationship with MÄori."
The WhÄnau Ora model is a living example of the Auditor-General’s comments that success for the Joint Venture depends on government agencies supporting MÄori to find their own solutions. Success constitutes the realisation of the aspirations of kaupapa MÄori NGOs, whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, and urban MÄori authorities.
"We are greatly heartened by the tone of this report, and Minister Davidson’s immediate response that the old ways of siloed working cannot continue," says Ms Leahy. "We wholeheartedly agree with this comment, as we know from our own experience developing TÅ« Pono that an inclusive, whÄnau-led approach is the only one that will work."
In 2017, Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu launched TÅ« Pono: Te Mana Kaha o te WhÄnau, a WhÄnau Ora strategy focused on eliminating family violence. This was created after extensive consultation with whÄnau and communities who shared their lived experiences and preferred solutions.
"Eight hundred whÄnau across Te Waipounamu informed this strategy and throughout the process, a uniquely kaupapa MÄori community design approach was taken to ensure the final outcome was fit for purpose," says Ms Leahy. "What we heard was that if faith is placed in whÄnau, and they are invited to co-design solutions with us, then action can be mobilised and a preventative approach embedded to keep families safe."
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu endorses the report’s findings and is ready and willing to contribute their learnings and aspirations to this dialogue.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice