Arihia Bennett to chair Royal Commission Ministerial Advisory Group

Saturday, 12 June, 2021 - 07:30

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett MNZM has been appointed chair of the newly appointed Ministerial Advisory Group on the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques.

"Twenty-eight people from diverse backgrounds across Aotearoa have been selected for the Ministerial Advisory Group," Lead Coordination Minister for the Government Response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Andrew Little said.

"I’m pleased with the broad range of skills and experience members will bring to the group, encompassing leadership, collaboration and advocacy.

"The membership includes affected whÄnau, survivors and witnesses, representative communities, civil society, local government and the private sector.

"We want to ensure we have representation from all our diverse communities, and will be talking to Pacific, rainbow, disability and rural communities for potential candidates to join the group," Andrew Little said.

The group is being established in response to recommendation 44 of the Royal Commission of Inquiry report: Establish an Implementation Oversight Advisory Group.

The Ministerial Advisory Group will play a key role in providing independent advice to the Government on the way it implements the commission’s recommendations.

"I’m looking forward to working with Arihia and the group as we respond to the recommendations of the Royal Commission and make New Zealand a safer, more inclusive country for everyone," Andrew Little said.

The full list of Ministerial Advisory Group members is:

Arihia Bennett (chair)

Abdur Razzaq Khan

Aliya Danzeisen

Dr Arif Ali

Bariz Shah

Bernard O'Donnell

Claire Appleby-Phillips

Deborah James

Dr Edwina Pio

Eva Chen

Iman Gamal Fouda

Haris Murtaza

Jennifer Khan-Janif

Jos Raffills

Katrina Azer

Kodrean Eashae

Dr Maysoon Salama

Dr Mai Tamimi

Mustafa Derbashi

Nissa Mowjood

Noeleen van de Lisdonck

Parminder Kaur

Patrick O'Connor

Radiya Ali

Richard Leung

Tahirah Moton

Dr Shaystah Dean

Stephen Goodman