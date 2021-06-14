PR: Dawn Raids apology welcomed, needs to be backed up with amnesty - Teanau Tuiono

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 16:15

The Green Party’s Te MÄtÄwaka MÄori and Pasifika Caucus welcomes an announcement today by the Prime Minister to apologise for the Dawn Raids.

"This apology is long overdue, but it needs to be backed up with fixing our broken immigration system, including creating a broad amnesty programme for people who overstay and real pathways to residency," says Green Party spokesperson for Pacific Peoples Teanau Tuiono.

"The Dawn Raids are a shameful stain on New Zealand history, defined by racial tension and unrest as police and immigration authorities victimised Pacific Islanders they suspected of abusing the terms of their visas.

"It was a racist attack on Pacific families and communities that was fuelled and enabled by the New Zealand government.

"It is important the Government now acknowledges the legacy of the Polynesian Panthers and the role they played to stand up for the rights of Pacific communities. They ran food co-ops, homework centres, lobbied for support services and importantly organised against the Dawn Raids."