Tax on utes another kick in the guts for farmers - David Bennett

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 16:10

This Government have no idea about farming and that is evident in the latest kick in the guts they’ve delivered to farmers in the form of their car tax, National’s Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett says.

"The Government will be slapping up to $3000 extra onto the purchase of utes as a penalty for being heavy petrol-run vehicles. These taxes will then be used to reward the purchasers of electric vehicles, hybrids, and low-emissions cars. Your work ute could be taxed to pay a subsidy for someone else’s Tesla.

"This is a tax on farmers and tradespeople for whom electric vehicles are simply not suitable. Farmers do not drive utes as a fashion statement; we need these vehicles. They are a practical necessity on the farm.

"This announcement can hardly be characterised as a surprise. The policy is simply another example of a Government who bases their law-making on ideology rather than material reality.

"Farmers need vehicles that can go off-road, tow trailers, and transport materials. This Government is making work more expensive and more difficult for those of us who produce this country’s food and goods. This approach shows policy-making without any regard for the consequences on the lives and livelihoods of New Zealanders.

"The Government is so far removed from reality that yesterday the Prime Minister was announcing the arrival of electric utes for Toyota which the Chief Executive had to later debunk. This Government never lets the truth get in the way of a good story.

"National are appealing to Labour to re-open public consultation to let Kiwis have their say about the impact this car tax will have. Most importantly, we will repeal Labour’s car tax and reverse the punishment of hardworking farmers."