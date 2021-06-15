SHIFT Aotearoa Conference explores housing system levers

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 17:00

It was encouraging to hear the Prime Minister’s recent announcement that the Government intends to leave no stone unturned when it comes to addressing the country’s lack of housing saying "We will keep building, we will keep creating those spaces, we'll keep partnering and pulling every lever we have to provide housing for those who currently don't have it."

Last month the United Nations (UN) released its final report and recommendations on the Special Rapporteur’s visit to New Zealand in February 2020. The report acknowledges the government is not sitting on its hands but offers 27 recommendations to address â¨New Zealand’s housing shortage.

"The UN has provided the government with 27 recommendations to fix our housing crisis and provide people with a home. I’m not sure they’re included in the levers the government is pulling or more importantly is aware are available to ensure a great housing system," says Community Housing Aotearoa, Manager of Systems Shift, Brennan Rigby.

These and other specific interventions sought by the community housing sector were the focus of discussions today during the first day of the SHIFT Aotearoa Conference.

"Many of the report’s recommendations are fresh and are paths that are untraversed in â¨New Zealand. However, they’re based on evidence as well as global experience," he says

The UN report acknowledges that New Zealand has ratified most international human rights treaties but has not yet enshrined in law the right to adequate housing despite being bound to do so in international law. It also highlights the need to develop and implement a National Rights-Based Housing Strategy. A national housing strategy would provide the foundation for sustained, long-term, and bipartisan housing investment.â¨â¨The Shift Aotearoa - Aotearoa’s #right2housing conference resources are already up on the website. Registration is required to access exclusive conference content and material produced during Community Housing Aotearoa Event Series from June - September.