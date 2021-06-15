NZ Bus makes revised offer to Wellington drivers

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 18:22

NZ Bus has made a revised offer to its Wellington drivers, following successful discussions with Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC).

The company says the offer will now be put forward to the Tramways Union members for ratification on 23rd June.

NZ Bus says it acknowledges the role GWRC has played in mediating the pay talks.

"We are grateful to Council for helping us reach an outcome that’s fair for all parties," says Jay Zmijewski, Chief Operating Officer, NZ Bus.

NZ Bus is committed to being a responsible and successful employer and public transport operator for the long-term.