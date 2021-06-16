Prime Minister mourns passing of Dr Sir Ian Hassall

Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 19:24

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is mourning the passing of Dr Sir Ian Hassall, New Zealand’s first Children’s Commissioner and lifelong champion for children and children’s health.

As a paediatrician Sir Ian contributed to a major world-first cot death study that has been directly credited with reducing cot deaths in New Zealand and abroad, and initiated a successful campaign to reduce the drowning rate of children at home.

"It was a privilege to know Sir Ian. He was truly a humble man who dedicated his life’s work to the betterment of children," Jacinda Ardern said.

"His contribution to the lives of children in New Zealand is unparalleled. His ground-breaking research into cot death saved many lives and his work both as a paediatrician and advocate on child abuse helped bring the issue to the attention of the nation.

"Sir Ian both inspired me and provided advice on my work on child wellbeing issues. He was always there to provide guidance, and all in the name of improving the lives of children.

"He will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with Lady Jenny and their family at this very sad time," Jacinda Ardern said.