Wood's Big Confession: Feebate really is a tax - ACT

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 15:58

"Under questioning in Parliament today, Michael Wood made a huge confession about his Feebate scheme, it’s really a tax," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The policy is promoted as taking money from those who buy higher emission vehicles, and giving it to those who buy EVs. But, asked what would happen if not enough people bought EVs, the Minister said the Government would keep the money and continue collecting the tax.

"Michael Wood agreed that the policy would stop paying out if the original $300 million float ran out because too many people had taken the EV subsidy. When asked if the opposite was true, would the Government stop collecting the taxes on targeted vehicles in the event that there was more money coming in than going out, the Minister said that wouldn’t happen.

"This came after repeatedly trying to duck the question and being pinned down by points of order and the assistance of the Speaker to get an answer.

"The so-called feebate scheme is, at the end of the day, a tax, and there’s every chance it’s net effect will be a tax grab."