Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance stands with Phil Goff

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 12:29

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is combining forces with Phil Goff and sounding the same warning that the Government’s proposed water reforms would see Auckland ratepayers bear the costs of expensive upgrades of water assets in communities hundreds of kilometres north.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson, Monique Poirier says:

"Auckland has its own infrastructure problems as it is. We don’t need to be taking on the burden of the Far North and other council areas which have underinvested in local water assets."

"The proposed reforms apply a ‘one size fits all’ approach which, in effect, sees the Watercare model watered down so that directors do not report to Auckland’s elected representatives while being responsible for delivering big city services to rural communities, at our cost."