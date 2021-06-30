ACT MP calls out hate speech against Karens - Karen Chhour

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 16:43

ACT MP Karen Chhour is calling on Jacinda Ardern to explain whether she is "stirring up, maintaining or normalising hatred by insulting, threatening or abusive communication" which would be captured under the Government’s hate speech laws.

"My question is whether the nation’s Karens will be deemed a protected group?," asks Mrs Chhour.

"Would for instance erasing Karens by carelessly merging them with the nation’s Judiths amount to hate speech?

"If the Prime Minister can’t explain why a scenario as basic as this would not be actionable under the laws she’s proposing then she should dump the law and apologise to every Karen from the Cape to the Bluff."