Government wages war against Kiwi Battlers - David Seymour

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 06:00

"This today is no ordinary Thursday for Kiwi Battlers. It’s the day Labour attacks, piling on yet more taxes, and regulations," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"From today, the Government demands landlords comply with ‘Healthy Homes Standards,’ but not Kaigna Ora. The Government that tells private landlords to show more compassion has set itself a double standard, giving itself another two years to update its own homes.

"Labour’s attack is not limited to landlords. The first steps are being implemented to impose the car tax, a tax on trash is coming into effect and benefits are going up.

"It’s hardworking New Zealanders who will be picking up the tab for all of this.

"Labour’s never met a tax, ban, or regulation that it didn’t like. In fact those are the only solutions in its toolkit.

"ACT stands for a society where if you have a go, you get a go. We believe in an aspirational country that delivers the promise of New Zealand to all New Zealanders.

"ACT is the only political party committed to cutting taxes.

"We would cut the 30 percent marginal tax rate to 17.5 percent. We will reverse the 39 percent tax rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change.

"Under our plan the average earner would get between $1286 and $2107 in their pocket a year from tax cuts.

"ACT will continue to fight for middle New Zealand, the battlers being squeezed from every direction."