Landfill tax comes into effect today - Simon Court

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 06:00

"Yet another tax from the Labour Party comes into effect today, this time a landfill levy," says ACT’s Environment spokesperson Simon Court.

"The Government is increasing the landfill levy six-fold. Labour loves to tax and it will tax Kiwis any way it can - even on your trash.

"Everything this Labour Government does is either about taxing and redistributing or dividing us against each other. There is a better way.

"ACT is the only political party committed to cutting taxes.

"We would cut the 30 percent marginal tax rate to 17.5 percent. We will reverse the 39 percent tax rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change.

"Under our plan the average earner would get between $1286 and $2107 in their pocket a year from tax cuts.

"Increasing the landfill levy is a terrible idea. Councils and businesses should be free to charge for landfill on a cost recovery basis, rather than being dictated to by central government as a means to change behaviour."