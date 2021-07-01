The government continues to keep people trapped in poverty - AAAP

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 10:48

The government continues to keep people trapped in poverty with $20 increase on 1 July 2021

Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) are clear today’s increase of $20 to core benefits is not enough for people to be recognised for their dignity or value they are in our communities. The ideology the government continues to perpetuate in keeping people and families trapped in poverty is racist, and we need to draw on Indigenous values in the way we look after each other.

"Poverty is a factor that drives inequities across our whole system and once we address this with systemic change we’ll see how people, families and communities can thrive" says AAAP Coordinator Brooke Pao Stanley

This $20 increase and the second increase coming in next year isn’t going to protect people and families and communities from Covid. It doesn’t begin to address the ongoing impacts and trauma due to colonisation in Aotearoa NZ. It’s not even close to housing as a human right.

This doesn’t give people the agency to live full and free lives. It won’t help address the ongoing issues connected to intergenerational poverty.

Housing, food, and security are basic human rights for existing. We saw the government change the rules overnight during Covid, and they can do it again to address the poverty and housing crisis in our country.

We have been campaigning for Liveable Incomes For All and we’re not going to compromise on that. Too much is at stake for us and the communities we serve and we’ll continue to fight for what we believe are our birthrights.

We won’t let up until our people, families and communities are given what they’re owed - liveable incomes, individualised benefits, removal of sanctions from the welfare system, and universal essential services because what we need in order to thrive are our birthrights.