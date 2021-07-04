Is the government serious about hate speech? - Right to Life

Sunday, 4 July, 2021 - 00:09

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, claims that we need new hate speech laws to prevent inciting violence against groups of people.

Right to Life is opposed to hate speech that incites violence. We believe that we already have adequate legislation to address this issue, such as the Human Rights Act.

It is our belief that the government intends to suppress freedom of speech to control what we think and what we say in order to control public debate, by these new hate speech laws.

One in five children are killed before they are born. Why does the Prime Minister who loves children not recognise that the most persecuted group of human beings in New Zealand are our precious unborn children who are the weakest and most defenceless members of our human family? Today the most dangerous place for a New Zealander is in its mother’s womb. Every day 36 children are poisoned, suctioned out of their mother’s womb or violently and painfully dismembered. This unspeakable atrocity is daily perpetrated in our Public Hospitals because you, your government and previous governments have made this a core "health service" fully funded and with no waiting list.

Why are the media by their silence complicit in this unspeakable violence? Why too are the Churches generally responding to this violence with a deafening silence?

Right to life believes that it is hypocritical for the Prime Minister to claim that we need new hate speech laws to prevent inciting violence against groups of people. It was her government in 2020 that passed the Abortion Legislation Act that enshrined in law violence against women and the unborn child. This was an incitement to violence and murder of the unborn effectively up to birth. Right to Life believes that this violence was promoted by hate speech that was unprecedented in the history of the New Zealand Parliament. The Prime Minister campaigned on the claim that the killing of an unborn child was not a crime but "a reproductive choice for women." Right to Life believes that this was appalling hate speech designed to incite and encourage violence against women and the brutal murder of the unborn. Nobody has a right to kill another innocent human being.

The Hon, Andrew Little, then Justice Minister, in presenting the Abortion Legislation bill at its first reading on 8 August 2019 stated that the unborn child was not a human being and that " human rights do not accrue until human life is possible."

This statement is untrue, it is contrary to science and to reason. Right to Life believes that this statement is hate speech. It was made to approve and incite the brutal murder of unborn children who are the weakest and most defenceless members of the human family.

If the Prime Minister was really committed to preventing the incitement to violence against groups of people, she should seek to repeal the legal fiction of the born alive law and the Abortion Legislation Act 2020 and pass legislation that recognises the humanity of the unborn child from conception, at which moment the child is endowed with an inalienable right to life by its Creator in whose image and likeness the child is created.

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life