Giving taxpayer money to organised crime group outrageous - NZTU

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 11:47

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt and his appalling decision to give a taxpayer-funded koha to the Mongrel Mob.

"The only koha Paul Hunt should be paying in relation to the Mongrel Mob is to Victim Support and Women’s Refuge," says Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Jordan Williams.

"The Commissioner's initial display of poor judgment, when he legitimised the ‘conference’ of this criminal organisation, was bad enough. To actually gift the gang taxpayer money is disgraceful."

"The misjudgement is compounded by the fact that Mr Hunt is refusing to front the media. That sort of arrogance makes the calls for him to resign inevitable."