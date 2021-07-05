Outdoors Party to give evidence of Facebook's foreign interference in NZ election

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 14:50

"I am astounded that "people" actually exist within Facebook locally" said Alan Simmons, Co Leader of the NZ Outdoors Party after reading a news report of Facebook's appearance before the Justice Select Committee. "We tried to find someone in NZ to appeal to about our election advertising ban but came up against brick wall after brick wall."

The NZ Outdoors Party will give evidence tomorrow July 6th at 4pm to the Justice Select Committee at Parliament about how Facebook controlled the narrative of the 2020 election and show how advertisements about saving our fishing and others were deemed to be offensive to facebook users. As a result The NZ Outdoors Party was banned from all advertising for 90 days without a right to appeal.

"All the while we were dealing with faceless overseas people by email. Facebook also slowed down our official party page so our reach was negligible and effectively stifled any election campaign plans to use social media." said Alan. " Since the Prime Minister had words with Facebook it has been almost impossible for anyone to have a contrary view to the government on Facebook. The ban was political" Alan says.