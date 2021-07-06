Wellington's largest transitional housing facility opens - Woods, Davidson

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 10:00

The biggest Transitional Housing facility outside of Auckland has opened in Wellington, providing safe accommodation and support for the capital’s homeless on their journey to long-term housing.

The Housing Minister, Megan Woods, along with Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson, and Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson (Homelessness) opened Wellington City Mission’s Te PÄ Pori in the former ‘Zebra’ building on Tory Street this morning.

The Government is contributing about $15 million over 3 years to support Te PÄ Pori, which will accommodate up to 100 individuals and whanau.

"The Government is committed to providing more transitional housing, with over 1000 places delivered already. This partnership with the City Mission will make a real difference to Wellington and adds up to 100 additional beds to the city’s transitional housing stock," Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

"Partnerships between organisations like Wellington City Mission and the Government are vital to ensure transitional housing is available to those in the community who need it most.

"Te PÄ Pori means a kinship of people/community and this is a great example of what can happen when we work together," Megan Woods said.

"We need to balance the long-term goal of increasing public housing supply with the imperative to provide immediate support to whanau and individuals who find themselves without a home," says Marama Davidson.

"Being homeless can strip people of dignity and hope. Having a safe and secure place to stay while the right support services are available is crucial to ensuring that you can transition to long term suitable housing," Marama Davidson said.