Nga uri o NgÄti Maru (Taranaki) witnessed the first reading of the NgÄti Maru (Taranaki) Claims Settlement Bill today at Parliament, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little says.

"NgÄti Maru is the final iwi in Taranaki to settle their historic Treaty of Waitangi claims. I want to acknowledge NgÄti Maru and the Crown negotiations teams for their hard work to reach this important milestone, Andrew Little said.

"I am honoured to have been a part of getting this Bill through to first reading and look forward to supporting it through the House."

The historical grievances of NgÄti Maru arise from dispossession, displacement, and dislocation following the Crown’s confiscation of half their traditional lands in the 1860s. Lacking an effective way to retain collective title, NgÄti Maru continued to experience further loss and erosion of tribal structures during the nineteenth century. The Crown’s poor management of reserves set aside for the iwi ultimately deprived NgÄti Maru of control and ownership of remaining lands.

"Crown actions and omissions against NgÄti Maru have resulted in loss of most of their ancestral lands and the dispersal and displacement of their people.

While no Treaty settlement will ever be able to compensate NgÄti Maru for the true measure of the loss they have suffered, I sincerely hope this settlement will go some way to atone for these injustices," Andrew Little said.

The settlement includes an acknowledgement, apology and redress for the Crown’s historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

NgÄti Maru will receive financial and commercial redress valued at $30.00 million, including $26.35 million in financial redress, and a Crown forest valued at just over $3.65 million.

Cultural redress includes the vesting of 16 sites of deep cultural significance, including properties located in Tarata, PÅ«rangi, and two sites along the Tangarakau and Whangamomona Rivers.

Through this settlement the Crown also acknowledges and apologises for its imprisonment and exile of NgÄti Maru people engaged in peaceful protest at Parihaka.

The settlement provides for Taranaki Regional Council and Te KÄhui Maru Trust: Te Iwi o Maruwharanui (the NgÄti Maru post-settlement governance entity) to enter into a joint management agreement in respect of the Waitara River and its catchment.

This will include a role for iwi in the environmental monitoring of the Waitara River.

"This package recognises the longstanding association NgÄti Maru has with the land in their rohe and provides an economic foundation that I hope will benefit many generations of NgÄti Maru to come," Minister Little said.

NgÄti Maru (Taranaki) is a Taranaki iwi whose rohe is centred on the inland Waitara River valley, and extends from Taranaki Maunga east to the upper Whanganui River.

NgÄti Maru has approximately 3,000 registered members.