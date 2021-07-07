Human Rights Commissioner's position now untenable - NZTU

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 13:46

With both opposition parties calling for his resignation, and Government’s refusal in Parliament to express confidence, the position of Paul Hunt as Chief Human Rights Commissioner is now untenable.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said, "Paul Hunt’s judgement in giving taxpayer money to the Mongrel Mob, and his refusal to pay it back has nothing to do with the independence of his Office or its role. He needs to read the room and fall on his sword; he simply no longer has the respect required to undertake his duties."

"When Mr Hunt was appointed there was a lot of concern about his perceived partisan political viewpoints. He should have worked to dispel these, rather than reinforce them. The fact even his own side are not willing to express confidence shows that he has become a lame duck and needs to go for the credibility of the Commission and its work."