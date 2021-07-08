Eastern Busway benefits beat cycle bridge - Christopher Luxon

Thursday, 8 July, 2021 - 16:25

Transport Minister Michael Wood’s defence of a $785 million cycle bridge over a vital transport link for 130,000 East Aucklanders shows how backwards his priorities are, National’s Associate Transport spokesperson Christopher Luxon says.

"Instead of the Eastern Busway which would connect 30,000 people a day to education and employment, Labour are prioritising a cycle bridge over the WaitematÄ harbour that might carry a tenth of the people if the weather’s nice.

"Despite paying Labour’s regional fuel tax for three years, East Aucklanders have almost nothing to show for the hit their back pockets have taken. Our communities out East remain woefully under-served by public transport options connecting them to Greater Auckland.

"I can understand fully why locals are outraged and yet again feel that they have been neglected by the Labour Government.

"For just a shadow less than it would cost to build the $867 million Pakuranga to Botany stage of the Eastern Busway, the Government has chosen to throw money at a vanity project that will do little to get commuters out of gridlock or address our productivity challenges.

"Labour are continuing to show they are totally out of touch with the priorities of Kiwis.

"The Eastern Busway must be built. The National Party will continue to fight strongly for the critical link our communities need."