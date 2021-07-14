National MPs out in strong support of farmers - David Bennett

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 11:09

This Friday rural communities up and down New Zealand will stage a protest at the overbearing government interference in their businesses and lives, and National MPs will be right there supporting them, National’s Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett says.

The protests are organised by Groundswell, a community based group formed as a result of the unworkable Freshwater reforms in Southland. It has expanded nationwide and the recent Ute Tax announcement has seen urban communities become involved as well.

"Our rural communities worked hard to get New Zealand through the Covid-19 pandemic, they are the backbone of our economy," Mr Bennett says.

"But now they’re being attacked by the Government on many levels, from increased regulation, to new taxes like the ute tax, and to constrained labour supply.

"It’s clear Labour doesn’t understand how farms operate, or the work farmers are doing in order to achieve better environmental outcomes.

"Farmers recognise the need for environmental change and are actively working to achieve these goals. The heavy handed and one sided approach from this Labour Government has infuriated farmers and this has sparked Friday’s protests.

"From Whangarei to Invercargill, our MPs will be out in their communities backing our farmers. Leader Judith Collins will be at the Blenheim protest and I will be in Gore.

"Unlike Labour who is set on penalising farmers, the National Party has always backed our rural communities and the valuable contribution you make to our economy.

"National values our rural sector, and we’ll be out across the country showing our support and fighting the Government’s anti-farmer sentiment."