'Success of Mokopuna Ora provides blueprint for redesign of Well Child Tamariki Ora'

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 14:56

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu supports the findings of a recent review of Well Child Tamariki Ora, and welcomes the Government’s strong commitment to embedding meaningful partnerships with MÄori into the governance, design, delivery and monitoring of the programme going forward. PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that such partnerships are crucial to ensuring the success of a service that has historically failed to meet the needs of tamariki MÄori.

"We were unsurprised at the review’s findings around the effect that institutional and systemic racism in the health and disability system has had on the design and delivery of Well Child Tamariki Ora," says Ms Leahy. "In this context, the review emphasised the value of partnership of MÄori, to ensure the redesign leads to a wellbeing system that is based on te ao MÄori values and principles of wellbeing for tamariki within the wider whÄnau environment."

Mokopuna Ora is Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu’s answer to Well Child Tamariki Ora, providing wraparound services to whÄnau with tamariki under the age of five. The WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency has partnered with nine entities across Te Waipounamu to achieve the outcomes sought by Mokopuna Ora through the unique WhÄnau Ora lens.

"Rather than dictating the activities providers should undertake in order to achieve these outcomes, our partnerships have encouraged whÄnau to develop their own localised approaches," says Ms Leahy. "Furthermore, the involvement of whÄnau in the design of these approaches is a key feature of the programme delivery."

Annual results for Mokopuna Ora show outstanding outcomes, with whÄnau becoming self-managing and empowered leaders, and become stronger and more resilient. 84% of whÄnau involved in the programme have grown their skills and knowledge, 77% have noticed an increase in confidence, 100% say that take part has enhanced their whÄnau wellbeing and 98% say their tamariki are safe.

"The review of Well Child Tamariki Ora strongly suggests we need a system that understands kaupapa MÄori and Pasifika concepts of health and wellbeing, which are rooted in whÄnau wellbeing and collective responsibility," says Ms Leahy. "We absolutely echo the recommendations of one participant who advised strengthening and appropriately funding the WhÄnau Ora model - in this, the success of Mokopuna Ora speaks for itself."