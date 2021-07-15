Sporting shooters join in 'Howling Protest'

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 19:46

Sporting shooters are getting involved with the "Howling Protest" planned for this Friday [16th July] as they too have been on the wrong end of Government decisions both financially and socially for being recreational New Zealanders.

Neville Dodd, president of the Sporting Shooters Association, says the Howl of Protest being organised by farmers throughout the country is an ideal chance for the 241,951 licensed gun owners to voice their own concerns and he expects many will seize the chance to do so.

"Licenced gun owners have been subjected to confiscation of prized possessions and a mass of unjustified new gun laws as a sequel to the 2019 Mosque massacre, and now, if that wasn’t enough, the Government wants to tax the 4WD vehicles that we use to put food on our tables and to help in the control of pest animals which are destroying our native bush."

Dodd says it has always been the Kiwi way to be able to legally hunt, fish or go to the ski fields, but those activities are now jeopardised as this tax will be beyond affordability for many.

"The Government keeps saying it is a small percentage of Utes used by tradespeople or farmers and while debatable that is simply not the point. "People buy the vehicles for a variety of reasons, recreation is one, and safety is another. What we are saying is that the decision regarding what we want to drive and for whatever reason should up to the individual, not the Government and nor should it be influenced by them." He suggests the campaign to get us all into driving EVs is fraught with problems for the future. "For a start there are no vehicle road charges for EVs now, but when you consider how much the Government makes out of taxing fuel, the short fall must be met, and when it does come into effect, expect to be hit hard. The second thing is that people overseas are finding replacement batteries are more expensive than buying a new EV, so there are growing graveyards of rotting cars. We certainly do not think that helps the planet in any way."

The protest will be held in more than 50 towns and cities starting at noon on Friday 16th July.