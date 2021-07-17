Government assisting local responses to heavy rainfall and high wind

Saturday, 17 July, 2021 - 13:33

Acting Minister of Emergency Management Kris Faafoi says Central Government is monitoring the severe weather across the country, and is ready to provide further support to those affected if necessary.

"My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this latest event, particularly communities on the West Coast and upper South Island," Kris Faafoi said.

"I am in touch with the mayors and emergency management and have offered the Government’s support if needed. Local authorities have set up welfare centres to support families who have been asked to evacuate.

"We are receiving regular updates from the National Emergency Management Agency and the local Emergency Management team and we are ready to step in and help.

"A big thank you to all the emergency services, NZDF, councils and volunteers for the well-coordinated response.

"Central Government will fully reimburse local authorities for costs incurred in caring for people who have had to evacuate their homes.

"This is an unsettling time for those affected. Please look after each other, put safety first, and listen to the advice of local authorities and Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups," Kris Faafoi said.

More information

Find all the latest updates and information on your local Emergency Management Group’s website.

Buller District information

For the Buller District, find information on Buller District Council’s website and the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page.

If you are in the Buller District and need help, you can call the Buller Emergency Operations Centre on 03 789 7999.