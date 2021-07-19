National seeks Auditor-General probe into Mongrel Mob funding

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 12:03

National has written to the Auditor General requesting an investigation into two separate Government Mongrel Mob-related funding; the $2.75 million payment to lifetime Mongrel-Mob Member Harry Tam for a drug rehabilitation programme and the Chief Human Rights Commissioners $200 donation to the Waikato Mongrel Mob.

"It has become clear that the Government does not see the seriousness of New Zealand’s gang problem," Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

"The Prime Minister has repeatedly stood by her decision to sign the $2.75 million payment off and is expressing that really this is all being blown out of proportion. The money should never have gone to the gang, but what makes it more concerning is that the recipient of the funds is senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam and his company H2R.

"Jacinda Ardern also needs to answer if it is appropriate for her to give $2.75 million to a gang member who states on his company website that gang members must vote for Labour and who, by his own admission, electioneered up and down the country at gang pads for Labour in 2020.

"This is serious. At best this is a very bad decision from a Government who would rather cosy up to gangs than keep New Zealanders safe."

National Police spokesperson Simeon Brown has written to the Auditor General over the Chief Human Rights Commissioners payment of $200 as a donation to the Waikato Mongrel Mob, where he spoke on the 1st of May this year.

"Government money is going to gangs and this is incredibly concerning as it is likely to fund their criminal activities and drug trade," Mr Brown says.

"The Human Rights Commissioner gave $200 as a donation in cash - something which is against the Auditor General’s guidelines.

"Using the Proceeds of Crime fund to give money back to gangs appears to be a form of money laundering given the money came from gangs and organised crime in the first place.

"National is asking the Auditor General to investigate both these issues given the seriousness of organised crime in New Zealand and the need to ensure Government funds are not being used to further their criminal behaviour."