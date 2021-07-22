He Aitua: Esther Tinirau - Te Pati Maori

|
Iri te raukawakawa ki whare aituÄ, pÅuri ana te awa nui nei mÄi i te kÄhui maunga ki Tangaroa. He aituÄ! He aituÄ!
It is with great sadness that Te PÄti MÄori acknowledge the passing of Esther Tinirau (NgÄti Ruaka). A dedicated leader of her people, Esther was a te reo MÄori educator and a senior manager within iwi and the Ministry of Education. Before she fell ill in 2016, Esther was about to begin a new role as national director of the Te KÅhanga Reo Trust.
"I had a very personal relationship with Esther - we were both CEO of South Taranaki iwi at a time when we were pushing to work collectively to set up the Iwi Fishing Collective (ICP), hence why we called each other mermaid," said Te PÄti MÄori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.
"As a peer Esther was hugely intelligent and bought her academic life at Massey under TÄ Mason Durie to the board table, ensuring first principles as tangata whenua were always upheld. She challenged me on many fronts to look for our solutions.
"As a tuahine we spoke often of our whÄnau, her passion for her Awa and KÄhui Maunga, for RÄnana and TÅ«manako, she had a beautiful karanga that rose and gathered us, a rangi so old it’s going to be sorely missed when the Awa gathers.
"In typical Esther style when she got sick she became a staunch advocate and campaigner alongside Bowel Cancer NZ for immediately lowering the bowel screening age for MÄori to 50. Last election Te PÄti MÄori adopted this policy, which was due to the courage and advocacy of people like Esther who shared their experiences. We will continue to fight to the lower screening age for as long as it takes.
"Our aroha is with the whÄnau pani, Mike, Kahurangi, Rawiri, her mokopuna, NgÄti Ruaka and the iwi of Whanganui at this devastating time. E te tuahine, e Esther, e kore e mimiti te aroha mÅu. Moe mai rÄ e te rangatira," said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.
