Jacinda Ardern owes New Zealand an apology - David Seymour

Thursday, 22 July, 2021 - 17:23

"Jacinda Ardern owes New Zealanders an apology for the slow vaccine rollout that has New Zealand at the bottom of the OECD," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today stood in front of media and apologised for the slow rollout saying "I'm sorry that we haven't been able to achieve the marks that we had hoped for at the beginning of this year. Of course I am."

"Australia is ahead of New Zealand. In fact, it has delivered 25 percent more doses than New Zealand.

"Jacinda Ardern told us we were at the front of queue, but we’re now at the bottom of the OECD.

"If anyone deserves an apology, it’s New Zealanders who have been repeatedly misled by Ardern.

"It’s time to start treating New Zealanders like adults, be straight with us about what’s going on and apologise to Kiwis for leading us to believe we were ‘at the front of the queue.’

"If Scott Morrison can be the bigger person and apologise for delivering 25 percent better results than New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern should be apologise too."