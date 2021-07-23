Toi Te Ora Public Health statement re vaccination pamphlet

Friday, 23 July, 2021 - 11:41

Dr Phil Shoemack, Clinical Lead for Toi Te Ora Public Health comments on the COVID-19 vaccination pamphlet that has used offensive imagery:

"We are disappointed and dismayed that this booklet has been published. Toi Te Ora Public Health was not involved with the development of the booklet and our logo was used without our knowledge or permission, and with no approval from us. We would never support material with imagery such as this."