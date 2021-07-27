Police Officers leaving the force - Simeon Brown

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 11:52

Figures released to National show, that since March, Police Officers are continuing to leave the force while gang numbers explode, National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"From March to June 2021, Constabulary Police numbers have dropped from 10,244 to 10,117, a drop of 127, meanwhile over the same period gang numbers have been increasing at a rate of one new gang member per day.

"The increase in gang numbers has been met with great concern by the New Zealand public, but few know that police numbers have gone in the opposite direction at the same time; a deeply concerning trend.

"Labour has failed to meet their promise of 1800 new officers over three years and that failure is now being compounded by the fact that Police Officers are leaving in increasing numbers.

"With the Police Minister failing to support frontline officers it’s no wonder they are deciding to leave when they are facing increasing gang violence and gun crime.

"Labour’s failure to finish recruiting the 1800 new Police Officers is jeopardising the safety of New Zealanders and their decision to close the Police College for six months last year has given gangs an upper hand as their number could soon outnumber the police.

"There were nearly 4000 people waiting to be called up to Police College when Labour decided to temporarily close the Police College. National is calling on the Government to urgently finish recruiting the 1800 new police officers.

"Frontline Officers are feeling a lack of support and respect from their minister and the Labour Government. Police Officers must be able to feel they have the backing of officials and Government and recruitment simply must speed up."