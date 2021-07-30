Salvation Army supports proposed Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill

Friday, 30 July, 2021 - 12:03

The Salvation Army is supporting the proposed Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill, which will outlaw this unethical practice.

The Salvation Army continues to oppose vilification of, or discrimination against, anyone on the grounds of sexuality or gender. This includes attempts to change another person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and any actions which deny a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Christians are called to be like God and therefore to be living examples of his love in action in the world. Conversion practices, which have been shown to be both ineffective and deeply harmful, are the antithesis of this.

We are told to "Accept one another… just as Christ accepted [us]" (Romans 15.7a), and to be "sympathetic, love one another, [and] be compassionate and humble" in our dealings with others (1 Peter 3.8). We are instructed to clothe ourselves "with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience… And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity" (Colossians 3.12,14).

The Salvation Army recognises the emotional, psychological, social and spiritual harms that these practices have caused and stands against their use in every circumstance.