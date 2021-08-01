Bridging the gap - last piece of Northcote Safe Cycle Route now complete

Sunday, 1 August, 2021 - 20:22

The opening of two bridges over Auckland’s Northern Motorway is the last link of a cycling and walking route which provides a safe, active alternative for students and commuters, Transport Minister Michael Wood said today.

Michael Wood cut the ribbon for the completion of the Northcote Safe Cycle Route, at Takapuna Normal Intermediate School, one of the key destinations in the area which will benefit from the latest addition to the expanding city-wide cycling and walking network.

"The Northcote Safe Cycle Route is a great addition to Auckland’s growing walking and cycling network and has helped support the North Shore’s economic recovery by creating jobs," Michael Wood said.

"Building more shared paths is part of our Government’s plan to build back better and tackle climate change. We know that when we build safe walking and cycling infrastructure, people use it - helping to reduce congestion and emissions.

"Already around 400 cycling trips per day are made on the Northcote Safe Cycle Route and we expect that number to rise. With around six thousand students in the area, it’ll be an important part of getting more kids on their bikes and helping them get to school safely.

"As well as providing access to several of the largest schools on the North Shore, it links in with the Northern Busway at Smales Farm Bus Station which connects people to the rest of the city. It also helps people get to the sports facilities in the area and the North Shore Hospital.

"Those travelling along the bridges or even driving under them won’t be able to miss the artwork that extends across the span of the bridges. The artwork was done by Reuben Kirkwood of NgÄi Tai ki TÄmaki Iwi, who created a stunning tribute to the founding of the volcanic landscape in TÄmaki," Michael Wood said.

The bridges across the Northern Motorway (SH1) at the Northcote Road on/off ramps, offer a 3.3 metre-wide, separated shared path on either side of the over bridge, linking in with the rest of the 5.2km route and runs from Smales Farm, along Northcote Road, Lake Road, Onewa Road, Queen Street and ends at Northcote Ferry Terminal. The $26.6 million dollar project was co-funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.