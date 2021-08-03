Poroporoaki: Dr Hohepa (Joe) Mason

Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 - 10:20

Poroporoaki: Dr HÅhepa (Joe) Mason

Ko koe tÄnÄ e te hurumanu e HÅhepa, te tÅwenetanga a te iti, te mÄpihi herenga mahara o te tini, ka tauawhi tonuhia koe e to iwi ki te uma pupuri ai.

Me pÄhea he kupu kia koutou kua puta i nga Äkinga a nga tau kua hori, kua waia kÄ ki ngÄ hau pÅ«keri o te wÄ, kua hoea ngÄ wai tÄpokopoko o te raru, kua hÄ«koi kÄ i te ara o te tika kua karo i te hÄ.

Kua mÅhio ki te pai, kua mÄtau ki te kino. Koutou kua rongo i te reo o te pani, kua kite i ngÄ pÄhitanga o te rawakore. E te ha o te ora, ngÄ pae o te mÄtauranga, ngÄ pepeha o te hunga kua ngaro, te whirinakitanga mo te ngÄkau pouri, takoto mai ra i paeroa o te mate, e kore nei a muri e hokia, okioki mai i roto i te Ariki.

TÄna e Rongo whakatÄirihia to pononga nei ki te rangi, tÅ«turu whakamaua kia tinÄ, tinÄ hui e tÄiki e!

As Parliament resumes today, Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson acknowledges the recent passing of a great orator and a dedicated servant to preserving mÄtauranga MÄori, Dr HÅhepa (Joe) Mason QSO.

The NgÄti Awa, NgÄti Pukeko and NgÄti HokopÅ« descendant who contributed diligently to NgÄti Awa’s raupatu claim and passage of NgÄti Awa claim settlement act in 2005 passed away recently, aged 87.

"I think it’s important to MÄtua Joe’s whÄnau and NgÄti Awa that the Government acknowledge the loss of a great leader who passed away while the House was in recess.

"His more than 60 years of service and legacy to his iwi and wider community warrants this acknowledgement, Willie Jackson said

During his early years, Joe was a respected teacher at many schools throughout the Mataatua rohe and played an influential role in developing many of the young leaders in NgÄti Awa.

Joe was the first secretary of the NgÄti Awa Trust Board and would go on to be the chairman bringing strong leadership and direction to the Trust.

He held numerous other leadership roles including director of MÄtaatua Fishing Company, director of NgÄti Awa Group Holdings, trustee member of Te KÄhui KaumÄtua, chairman of the Kiwinui Trust as well as serving on the council of Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi, which earned him an honorary doctorate in 2013.

The NgÄti Awa leader’s service to his iwi and wider community was recognised in 2008, when he was appointed a companion of the Queen’s Service Order in the New Year’s Honours list.

"MÄtua Joe was a custodian of customary knowledge including hapÅ« whakapapa, waiata history and traditional iwi knowledge. He is a huge loss for NgÄti Awa and Te Ao MÄori."