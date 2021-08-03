Poroporoaki: Dr Hohepa (Joe) Mason

|
Poroporoaki: Dr HÅhepa (Joe) Mason
Ko koe tÄnÄ e te hurumanu e HÅhepa, te tÅwenetanga a te iti, te mÄpihi herenga mahara o te tini, ka tauawhi tonuhia koe e to iwi ki te uma pupuri ai.
Me pÄhea he kupu kia koutou kua puta i nga Äkinga a nga tau kua hori, kua waia kÄ ki ngÄ hau pÅ«keri o te wÄ, kua hoea ngÄ wai tÄpokopoko o te raru, kua hÄ«koi kÄ i te ara o te tika kua karo i te hÄ.
Kua mÅhio ki te pai, kua mÄtau ki te kino. Koutou kua rongo i te reo o te pani, kua kite i ngÄ pÄhitanga o te rawakore. E te ha o te ora, ngÄ pae o te mÄtauranga, ngÄ pepeha o te hunga kua ngaro, te whirinakitanga mo te ngÄkau pouri, takoto mai ra i paeroa o te mate, e kore nei a muri e hokia, okioki mai i roto i te Ariki.
TÄna e Rongo whakatÄirihia to pononga nei ki te rangi, tÅ«turu whakamaua kia tinÄ, tinÄ hui e tÄiki e!
As Parliament resumes today, Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson acknowledges the recent passing of a great orator and a dedicated servant to preserving mÄtauranga MÄori, Dr HÅhepa (Joe) Mason QSO.
The NgÄti Awa, NgÄti Pukeko and NgÄti HokopÅ« descendant who contributed diligently to NgÄti Awa’s raupatu claim and passage of NgÄti Awa claim settlement act in 2005 passed away recently, aged 87.
"I think it’s important to MÄtua Joe’s whÄnau and NgÄti Awa that the Government acknowledge the loss of a great leader who passed away while the House was in recess.
"His more than 60 years of service and legacy to his iwi and wider community warrants this acknowledgement, Willie Jackson said
During his early years, Joe was a respected teacher at many schools throughout the Mataatua rohe and played an influential role in developing many of the young leaders in NgÄti Awa.
Joe was the first secretary of the NgÄti Awa Trust Board and would go on to be the chairman bringing strong leadership and direction to the Trust.
He held numerous other leadership roles including director of MÄtaatua Fishing Company, director of NgÄti Awa Group Holdings, trustee member of Te KÄhui KaumÄtua, chairman of the Kiwinui Trust as well as serving on the council of Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi, which earned him an honorary doctorate in 2013.
The NgÄti Awa leader’s service to his iwi and wider community was recognised in 2008, when he was appointed a companion of the Queen’s Service Order in the New Year’s Honours list.
"MÄtua Joe was a custodian of customary knowledge including hapÅ« whakapapa, waiata history and traditional iwi knowledge. He is a huge loss for NgÄti Awa and Te Ao MÄori."
