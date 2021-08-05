Government should Google "fairness" - David Seymour

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 08:59

"The Government has questions to answer about why billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and separated families can’t get through the border," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand but the Government won’t give any details about why he was allowed in.

"In the meantime, MIQ is booked months in advance, bots are making it impossible to book a space, Kiwis are stranded overseas and migrant workers are separated from their children.

"Perhaps Jacinda Ardern and her Ministers should Google "fairness."

"I feel for Mr Page’s personal situation, just as I have felt for numerous people in similar situations who’ve approached me throughout the COVID period. I have had to tell them, ‘sorry, but there is no way you can get through the border, Government policy will not allow it.’ Even writing to the relevant authorities on their behalf did not help. Where is the fairness for them?

"The Government needs to be upfront about how this was allowed to happen and whether favourable treatment was given.

"New Zealanders stranded oversees who are desperate to get home deserve answers."